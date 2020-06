Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders released from detention in Srinagar Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published 49 minutes ago Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders released from detention in Srinagar IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders released from sub-jail in Srinagar on June 03. They were put under detention under the Public Safety Act. They were among other leaders who detained when centre scrapped off Article 370 last year. 0

