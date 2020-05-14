House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks

House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks The nine-term Republican representative lost his Iowa seat in Tuesday's five-way primary.

Republican state Senator Randy Feenstra won the seat.

Though King has a long history of racist comments during his 18 years as a lawmaker, he has only recently become an embarrassment to his Republican colleagues and voters.

A 2019 comment during an interview with 'The New York Times' proved to be the breaking point.

Steve King, via 'The New York Times' The comment finally led to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell advising King "to find another line of work." King had aligned himself with European anti-Muslim activists as well as Canadian politicians who have neo-Nazi ties.

According to 'The New York Times,' Feenstra painted King as unable to help his constituents rather than as a white nationalist sympathizer with a history of making racist and anti-immigrant comments.