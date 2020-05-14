House Republican Steve King
Loses Primary, Has History
of Racist Remarks The nine-term Republican
representative lost his Iowa seat
in Tuesday's five-way primary.
Republican state Senator
Randy Feenstra won the seat.
Though King has a long history of
racist comments during his 18 years as a lawmaker,
he has only recently become an embarrassment
to his Republican colleagues and voters.
A 2019 comment during an interview with
'The New York Times' proved to be the breaking point.
Steve King, via
'The New York Times' The comment finally led to
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell
advising King "to find another line of work." King had aligned himself
with European anti-Muslim activists as well as
Canadian politicians who have neo-Nazi ties.
According to 'The New York Times,' Feenstra
painted King as unable to help his constituents rather than as a white nationalist sympathizer with a
history of making racist and anti-immigrant comments.