The people of Milwaukee marched through the city in protest of police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others on Tuesday (June 2).

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joins protesters in Wisconsin against police killing of George Floyd

The city's mayor, Tom Barrett showed up early during the march.

After protesters chanted 'walk with us', the mayor joined the march for about 10 minutes.