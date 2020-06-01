Why Was Trump In The Bunker?

Last Friday, protestors hit converged outside the White House in Washington D.C.

It was reported that Pres.

Trump was taken to the bunker for his own safety.

Now, Pres.

Trump says it's "false" he was taken to a White House bunker for his safety amid protests in Washington, DC, last Friday.

Business Insider reports that Trump said he was in the bunker "more for an inspection." "I was there for a tiny, short little period of time," Trump said.

"They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you're going to need it." Multiple major news outlets reported that Trump was taken to the secure bunker.

The president said he's only been in "two and a half times," for his safety.

The bunker reports enraged Trump so much that it prompted him to violently clear protestors for a photo-op.