Protestors Express Their Views on Racial Injustice in George Floyd Solidarity Protest

As people took to the streets to join the Geroge Floyd solidarity protest, few of them came up to the mic to speak about the struggles faced by the black community.

One of the women protestors expressed the need to protect their children from oppression and said "How many of us have to die?" The crowd supported her sentiments by chanting "No justice, no peace."