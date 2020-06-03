Demonstration Underway In Jefferson Hills Over The Death Of George Floyd
KDKA's John Shumway is at the scene of the protest and will be providing updates.
Head-On Crash Involving Police Cruiser Sends Two To The HospitalOld Clairton Road in Jefferson Hills is shut down after the crash.
Have you seen him? Patriotic jogger runs with flags down Bridal Path every morning - ABC15 DigitalCindi Steele says this local man has been running in Central Phoenix every morning carrying two American flags lately!