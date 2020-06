John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march

'Star Wars' actor John Boyega asked protesters to "take a knee" outside the Houses of Parliament during a Black Lives Matter march in central London on Wednesday (June 3).

Boyega also led a chant of "no justice, no peace" through a megaphone.

"Taking the knee" is a gesture of protest against racism and police brutality, which began in 2016 by American Football player Colin Kaepernick.