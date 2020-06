Holy Cross Rower Hannah Strom Released From Rehab Facility After Team Van Crash Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 weeks ago Holy Cross Rower Hannah Strom Released From Rehab Facility After Team Van Crash Holy Cross rower Hannah Strom was greeted by a cheering crowd of friends, family and teammates as she left Spaulding Rehab Hospital Wednesday morning. 0

