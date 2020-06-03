Trump Wants To Use Tanks On Protestors

Defense Secretary Mark Esper urged governors to "dominate the battlespace" amid the George Floyd protests.

Pentagon officials told the Daily Beast the remarks were meant only as a show of support to the president.

Business Insider reports that President Donald Trump has said he's considering invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 to try to quell violent protests.

At least 17,000 National Guard troops are already deployed nationwide.

Trump is also talking about using tanks on the streets.

Several governors and military officials have voiced concern at the use of troops in civilian areas.

The Pentagon is now distancing itself from Trump's wish to send in troops regardless of states' wishes.