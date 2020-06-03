Travel rule changes for Britain and Germany

As Francis Maguire reports, the UK will introduce a 14 day quarantine for all travellers while Germany has eased travel restrictions.

As the world awaits borders to reopen, vacations to start, and business travel to resume, the British government has confirmed that all travellers into the UK will have to undergo 14 days quarantine.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said they will have to fill out a contact form, giving details on where they will isolate.

Leaving isolation could also lead to prosecution or £1,000 fine -- about $1,200 dollars.

The plans are being criticised by some in the airline industry, who argue it could put travellers off visiting the country altogether.

"Travellers from overseas could become a higher proportion of the overall number of infections in the UK and therefore increase the spread of the disease.

The government has therefore taken a proportionate and time-limited approach to protect the health of the British public." Meanwhile, Germany announced it will lift its own travel bans for European Union states and some other countries, provided there are no entry bans or large scale lockdowns in those destinations.

Spain would be one of them.

It's desperate for tourism money to return but its parliament is still deciding on whether or not to keep its borders closed Germany also lifted its ban for UK travel, but advised its citizens from travelling to the UK for all but non-essential travel whilst Britain has quarantine rules in place.