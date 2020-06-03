Global  

Huge gathering of Icelanders rally in Reykjavik to support Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:30s
Huge gathering of Icelanders rally in Reykjavik to support Black Lives Matter

Huge gathering of Icelanders rally in Reykjavik to support Black Lives Matter

A huge gathering of Icelanders rally in Reykjavik to support Black Lives Matter on Wednesday (June 3).

