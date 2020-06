Thousands attend Black Lives Matter march in central London

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Thousands joined a Black Lives Matter march in central London on Wednesday (June 3) from Hyde Park to Parliament Square.

Protesters were heard chanting "you are not alone" and "no justice, no peace".

Demonstrations are being held around the world following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck for eight minutes during his arrest.