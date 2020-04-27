Crews Battles Fire After Lightning Strikes Central Minnesota Home
A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms rumbled over central Minnesota.
Katie Johnston reports.
Neighbors: Thunder, lightning struck just before home caught fireNeighbors: Thunder, lightning struck just before home caught fire
Lightning strike causes house fireThe Naples fire marshal said a lightning strike caused a fire at a home on 10th Avenue South, and shook several other homes in the area Sunday night.