Crews Battles Fire After Lightning Strikes Central Minnesota Home

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published
A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms rumbled over central Minnesota.

Katie Johnston reports.

