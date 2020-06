Cyclone Nisarga: Rooftops blown away, trees uprooted, vehicles damaged

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra this afternoon.

Strong winds and rainfall was witnessed.

Several trees were uprooted, portions of roofs or protective coverings of homes and cottages were blown off and many vehicles were also damaged.

Around 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai had been shifted as a precautionary measure.

