Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman breaks down during emotional Black Lives Matter protest in Belfast

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Woman breaks down during emotional Black Lives Matter protest in Belfast

Woman breaks down during emotional Black Lives Matter protest in Belfast

A Black Lives Matter rally marches through Donegall Square in Belfast in memory of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Logan Paul & Girlfriend Josie Canseco Show Their Support at Black Lives Matter Protest

Logan Paul and Josie Canseco are showing their support. The 25-year-old YouTuber and the 23-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


MPs who took part in London Black Lives Matter protest urged to self-isolate

Any MPs who broke social distancing rules to take part in the Black Lives Matter protest in London...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Nottingham PostThe Argus




Tweets about this

PCaterina6

P Caterina @EricDJuly this woman Stephanie Wilford should be one of the faces of the victims of these riots/looters. They dest… https://t.co/IYeICV8zd3 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Big Sean Expresses Feelings About Protesting in Powerful Video Message | Billboard News [Video]

Big Sean Expresses Feelings About Protesting in Powerful Video Message | Billboard News

Big Sean took to social media on Monday (June 1) to express his feelings about protesting with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death and his identity as a Black man in..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:29Published
Crowd Quickly Grows In West Hollywood As 'LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter' Leads Protest [Video]

Crowd Quickly Grows In West Hollywood As 'LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter' Leads Protest

The crowd will be split into two groups as one marches west towards Robertson Boulevard as the other group marches east towards the CNN building.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:45Published