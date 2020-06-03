Woman breaks down during emotional Black Lives Matter protest in Belfast Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published 1 hour ago Woman breaks down during emotional Black Lives Matter protest in Belfast A Black Lives Matter rally marches through Donegall Square in Belfast in memory of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this P Caterina @EricDJuly this woman Stephanie Wilford should be one of the faces of the victims of these riots/looters. They dest… https://t.co/IYeICV8zd3 3 days ago