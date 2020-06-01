Boston 87.7 FM 💬He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police - https://t.co/NXk8hUOmBk 📻 87.7fm | 📲… https://t.co/CgnvSIk9oI 10 minutes ago

South Asians News He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police - https://t.co/tCt79YSHMz https://t.co/MKOjq4SlbQ 42 minutes ago

Kay Hanley @baywatchboy That's what happened! Homeowner gave the universal signal for "Over here my dudes!" and helped them es… https://t.co/2ZfTb8KbxH 16 hours ago

Billy Lady of Dunans @charliecook79 from what i read cops tried to kettle peaceful protesters. Then tried arresting as over curfew. So… https://t.co/9Iqvm9fFVe 21 hours ago

Alex RT @Groceryhound: BREAKING Live TV-WCCO: Semi (tanker truck) seen driving into peaceful protest on north-b lane (35-W bridge) in #Minneapol… 3 days ago

Susie BREAKING Live TV-WCCO: Semi (tanker truck) seen driving into peaceful protest on north-b lane (35-W bridge) in… https://t.co/sUVauerOAZ 3 days ago

realitytvfan @TomIannitti @mikeofmuth @ChristineR825 I'm sure those "protesters" weren't supposed to enter the State House. I'm… https://t.co/6cQivYFat2 4 days ago