Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 05:24s - Published
He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police

He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police

Rahul Dubey sheltered dozens of anti-racist protesters overnight in his Washington, D.C., home despite pressure from police.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Inslee to address weekend protests across Washington over the death of George Floyd

In Olympia, law enforcement arrested nine protesters Sunday evening and into Monday morning during a...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

B87FM

Boston 87.7 FM 💬He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police - https://t.co/NXk8hUOmBk 📻 87.7fm | 📲… https://t.co/CgnvSIk9oI 10 minutes ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News He Opened His Door to Over 70 Protesters, Protecting Them From Police - https://t.co/tCt79YSHMz https://t.co/MKOjq4SlbQ 42 minutes ago

kayhanley

Kay Hanley @baywatchboy That's what happened! Homeowner gave the universal signal for "Over here my dudes!" and helped them es… https://t.co/2ZfTb8KbxH 16 hours ago

McBillyuk

Billy Lady of Dunans @charliecook79 from what i read cops tried to kettle peaceful protesters. Then tried arresting as over curfew. So… https://t.co/9Iqvm9fFVe 21 hours ago

smirnovas7d9

Alex RT @Groceryhound: BREAKING Live TV-WCCO: Semi (tanker truck) seen driving into peaceful protest on north-b lane (35-W bridge) in #Minneapol… 3 days ago

Groceryhound

Susie BREAKING Live TV-WCCO: Semi (tanker truck) seen driving into peaceful protest on north-b lane (35-W bridge) in… https://t.co/sUVauerOAZ 3 days ago

Deecee526

realitytvfan @TomIannitti @mikeofmuth @ChristineR825 I'm sure those "protesters" weren't supposed to enter the State House. I'm… https://t.co/6cQivYFat2 4 days ago

AnalyticsQos

QOS Analytics @RealCandaceO Of course his dirty hands are all over this. The Cops opened the door for this evil to enter the cit… https://t.co/z6P6qtgvFH 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Janelle Monae calls for Kansas City cops who arrested peaceful protesters to be fired [Video]

Janelle Monae calls for Kansas City cops who arrested peaceful protesters to be fired

Janelle Monae has demanded the Kansas City police officers who arrested peaceful protesters over the weekend be "prosecuted and fired".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Donates To Bail Fund, Fans Want More [Video]

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Donates To Bail Fund, Fans Want More

The cast and showrunner of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network to support protesters. Protests against police violence and racism spread throughout the US in the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published