Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance

German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance

A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed.

The Metropolitan Police have not named the man, 43, who is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build.

The German national is known to have been in and around Praia da Luz on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine vanished on May 3 2007 while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and her twin siblings Sean and Amelie.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

German prisoner identified as Madeleine McCann suspect, reports BBC

German prisoner identified as Madeleine McCann suspect, reports BBCA 43-year-old German prisoner who travelled around Portugal in a camper van is the focus of a new...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldCBC.caReuters


Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance name new prime suspect

Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance name new prime suspectMetropolitan Police officers looking into what happened to three-year-old Madeleine in 2007 say the...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReuters




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case [Video]

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

The Metropolitan Police have identified a German prisoner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The 43-year-old who has not been named is described as white with short blond hair,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published
New suspect identified in McCann case [Video]

New suspect identified in McCann case

Police have a new lead in the unsolved mystery of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:03Published