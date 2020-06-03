Global  

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

The Metropolitan Police have identified a German prisoner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The 43-year-old who has not been named is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build.

Det Chief Insp Mark Cranwell appealed for anyone with information on this man, the vehicles or phone numbers he has been using to contact them.

