Police identify German suspect in Madeleine McCann case

The Metropolitan Police have identified a German prisoner as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The 43-year-old who has not been named is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build.

Det Chief Insp Mark Cranwell appealed for anyone with information on this man, the vehicles or phone numbers he has been using to contact them.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn