Lil Nas X says Blackout Tuesday was the 'worst idea ever'

Celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports stars showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in Blackout Tuesday.

Blackout Tuesday saw various celebrities post blank, black images on their social media channels, which Lil Nas X thinks was the "worst idea ever." The rapper insists now is the time to speak out as loudly as possible about racial discrimination.

Lil Nas X has proposed another way to take a stance.