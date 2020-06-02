Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever'

Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever'

Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever' Celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports stars showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in Blackout Tuesday.

Blackout Tuesday saw various celebrities post blank, black images on their social media channels, which Lil Nas X thinks was the "worst idea ever." The rapper insists now is the time to speak out as loudly as possible about racial discrimination.

Lil Nas X has proposed another way to take a stance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X says Blackout Tuesday was the 'worst idea ever'


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •IndependentJust Jared Jr


Lil Nas X calls Blackout Tuesday ‘worst idea ever’ and calls on Black Lives Matter supporters to ‘be as loud as ever’

Lil Nas X criticised the Blackout Tuesday initiative which has seen social media engulfed with black...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Independent




Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Lil Nas X says Blackout Tuesday was the 'worst idea ever' - Lil Nas X thinks Blackout Tuesday was the "worst idea e… https://t.co/SfPXXWnnsj 11 minutes ago

YamiKakyuu

闇 ❤ Good Omens & TMA I ⚫⚪🟣 Sad Sea Dad says Bi rights! Zolf Smith, canon ace biromantic and lover of trashy romance novels, for #RQPride Day 2… https://t.co/yS6MwtvFaE 38 minutes ago

DSimpsonAuthor

Duncan Simpson Emma Watson says she 'needs to work harder' following Blackout Tuesday backlash https://t.co/GQsh9JQRay 59 minutes ago

kawske1980

خــViPــالد RT @AppleTerminal: News: The #BlackOutTuesday hashtag has taken social media by storm, while it has good intent a new report by @CNN says… 1 hour ago

BrownandProv

Brown & Providence RT @BrownUResearch: .@BrownUniversity @RaceEthnicity @ProfTriciaRose says on WNYC: Blackout Tuesday initiative after Floyd death isn't enou… 2 hours ago

BrownUResearch

Brown Research .@BrownUniversity @RaceEthnicity @ProfTriciaRose says on WNYC: Blackout Tuesday initiative after Floyd death isn't… https://t.co/pEiF1LDK2o 2 hours ago

NobodyNani

I Don’t Have Corone, Purrrd. RT @Daddy_MO: Well...blackout Tuesday wasn’t meant to not spend money on black businesses. So if she lost money, that says a lot about her.… 3 hours ago

luvwn

chris @tmnmrkgrf also interesting how he says "i support blackout tuesday" but not blm itself 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Nas X says Blackout Tuesday was the 'worst idea ever' [Video]

Lil Nas X says Blackout Tuesday was the 'worst idea ever'

Blackout Tuesday was the "worst idea ever", according to Lil Nas X.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Lil Nas X and Kehlani slam Blackout Tuesday campaign [Video]

Lil Nas X and Kehlani slam Blackout Tuesday campaign

Lil Nas X and Kehlani have criticised the music industry's Blackout Tuesday campaign for being a distraction from real activism.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published