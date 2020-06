Halle Berry Seeks Help for Immigrant Store Owner Whose Business Was Burned Down

Halle Berry Seeks Help for Immigrant Store Owner Whose Business Was Burned Down Berry took to social media to bring her fans' attention to business owner Ned Harounian.

Harounian's store in Los Angeles was set ablaze last week during the protests against the death of George Floyd.

Berry noted Harounian's deceased wife's jewelery was also stolen in the protests.

Halle Berry, via Twitter Halle Berry, via Twitter Harounian is seeking monetary aid through GoFundMe to help restore his business.