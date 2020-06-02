Global  

Jimmy Fallon was urged to 'just stay quiet' amid blackface controversy The comedian has apologised once again for wearing blackface in the past, and discussed potential routes forward for the US amid ongoing race riots in various cities across the country.

Jimmy Fallon via 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': Jimmy Fallon via 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': Jimmy - who appeared in blackface during an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2000 - revealed he was urged "to just stay quiet and to not say anything" after the controversy resurfaced last month but knew he couldn't do that.

Jimmy Fallon via 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': Jimmy subsequently revealed he'd spoken to some experts about the controversy, some of whom he invited on 'The Tonight Show'.

Jimmy Fallon via 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': Jimmy Fallon via 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': Jimmy also explained he was eager to "figure out how to be a better ally".

