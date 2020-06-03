Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out

Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out The 6ft 7in former footballer has enlisted the help of the model, which is nicknamed Two-Meter Peter, to put off potential thieves at his plush pad after he placed it in his window and then wondered who was inside his house when he glanced back at the £4.5 million property.

Peter told The Sun newspaper: Peter told The Sun newspaper: Peter told The Sun newspaper: Peter took the cut out from the set of his new TV show 'Save Our Summer', where a number of the two-metre models were used to help ensure the crew, presenters and stars all socially distanced.