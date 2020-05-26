Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Land O' Lakes neighborhood dance in their driveways to make social distancing music video

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Land O' Lakes neighborhood dance in their driveways to make social distancing music video

Land O' Lakes neighborhood dance in their driveways to make social distancing music video

Neighbors in Land O' Lakes made a music video dancing in their driveways to MC Hammer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

abcactionnews

ABC Action News "CAN'T TOUCH THIS" 🕺 | “I'm glad I live next to a whole bunch of people just as weird as me,” said Carrie Zeigler. https://t.co/J7pjstGH0b 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rebecca Black, Best Buddies Create Inspiring ‘Alone Together’ Music Video [Video]

Rebecca Black, Best Buddies Create Inspiring ‘Alone Together’ Music Video

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo spoke with Black, whose song is helping raise awareness and funds for Best Buddies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published
Perfect For Social Distancing Holidays: Tiny Camper Is A Boat, A House And A Tricycle [Video]

Perfect For Social Distancing Holidays: Tiny Camper Is A Boat, A House And A Tricycle

This vehicle could be the solution for semi-social distancing breaks, the Z-Triton combines a house, a boat and tricycle. It is a holiday on wheels!. The tiny electric camper is the brainchild of a..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published