Las Vegas police: Truck crashes into house Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 31 minutes ago Las Vegas police: Truck crashes into house Las Vegas police say a truck crashed into house near Torrey Pines and Washington. People were inside the house at the time but nobody was hurt. One man is in custody and officers are looking for a second man who they could not find. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE VIDEO - METRO SAYS ITHAPPENED AROUND 5:30 NEARTORREY PINES AND WASHINGTON.POLICE SAY THE VEHICLE TOOK OFFFROM PATROL OFFICERS---BUT THEYDID NOT PURSUE.A SHORT TIME LATER-- THE TRUCKCRASHED INTO THE HOUSE.THE TWO MEN INSIDE THE TRUCKRAN TO A NEARBY APARTMENTCOMPLEX.OFFICERS FOUND ONE OF THEM--ANDTOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY.THE OTHER SUSPECT WAS NOTLOCATED - PEOPLE WERE INSIDETHE HOUSE AT THE TIME OF THECRASH--BUT NO ONE WAS HURT.GRIEVING HIS LOSS--- AS THE







