Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gulfport School District 2020 Summer Meals Program

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Gulfport School District 2020 Summer Meals Program

Gulfport School District 2020 Summer Meals Program

The Gulfport School District has put safety precautions in place to make sure everyone can benefit from the summer meals program this year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The gulfport school district ha- put safety precautions in - place to make sure everyone can- benefit from the summer - meals program this year.- gulfport central middle and - gulfport high school will - be the two locations this summe- from now until june - 30th, and then july 6th to july- 31st.

- children 18 and under, and 21 - and under if disabled will eat- for free.

- adults can also receive meals - for $3.25.- staff members will be wearing - - - - masks, there will be temperatur- checks, and plenty of hand- sanitizer for - everyone.

- the best part is your child doe- not have to be a kid within the- gulfport school district to - receive the free meals.

- - "nutrition is a big thing in ou- community.

We - want to make sure that the kids- are still getting fed.

And we - - - - are providing nutritous meals.- and not just sandwiches, we hav- hot meals too.

So, we just want- to make sure- the kids in our community are - staying fed.

That's our main- objective here."- - - - breakfast at gulfport central - middle will be from 7:45- am to 8:45 am.- breakfast at gulfport high- school will be from 7am to 8am.- lunch at both locations will be- from 10:45 am to 12:45





Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 The Gulfport School District is offering free food service for children 18 and under or 21 and under if disabled. A… https://t.co/NHucwgNIVQ 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Collier County Public Schools provide food through summer [Video]

Collier County Public Schools provide food through summer

The Collier County School District will be providing food during the summer months to those in need.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published
Bibb County School District extends meal services into summer [Video]

Bibb County School District extends meal services into summer

The Bibb County School District School Nutrition Program will continue its emergency meal service program for students through the summer.

Credit: WMGTPublished