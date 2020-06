Lea Michele Apologizes After Co-Star Accuses Her Of Making 'Glee' Set A 'Living Hell'

Lea Michele is apologizing after former "Glee" co-star Samantha Ware accused her of making her life a "living hell" on set.

ET Canada has all the details on her alleged behaviour towards her African-American co-stars, which has now cost her a lucrative endorsement deal with HelloFresh.