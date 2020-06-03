Global  

Ottawa Won’t Rule Out Extending CERB Program

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough is looking into extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program that was set up to help people during the pandemic.

Ailsa Forshaw

RT @althiaraj: Ottawa is considering extending the #CERB - decision in a few weeks. Money for those on disability will come this week. 2 days ago

Althia Raj

Ottawa is considering extending the #CERB - decision in a few weeks. Money for those on disability will come this week. 6 days ago