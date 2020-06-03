Jay-Z's Roc Nation Takes Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Feature MLK Quote In Honor of George Floyd | Billboard News
Jay-Z and Team Roc took out full-page newspaper ads across the nation honoring George Floyd.
Big Sean Expresses Feelings About Protesting in Powerful Video Message | Billboard NewsBig Sean took to social media on Monday (June 1) to express his feelings about protesting with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death and his identity as a Black man in..
Murder Charge Upgraded For Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck; 3 Other Officers ChargedProsecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other..