Jay-Z's Roc Nation Takes Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Feature MLK Quote In Honor of George Floyd | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Jay-Z and Team Roc took out full-page newspaper ads across the nation honoring George Floyd.

