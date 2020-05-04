|
Students at the top of their class get special surprise celebration
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:48s - Published
With traditional graduation celebrations across the country canceled due to COVID-19, high schools have found special ways to honor their graduates.
Principal Pablo Mejia, along with a procession of faculty surprised the salutatorian and valedictorian by hand delivering the prestigious news straight to their doorsteps.
