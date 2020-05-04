Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students at the top of their class get special surprise celebration
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Students at the top of their class get special surprise celebration

Students at the top of their class get special surprise celebration

With traditional graduation celebrations across the country canceled due to COVID-19, high schools have found special ways to honor their graduates.

Principal Pablo Mejia, along with a procession of faculty surprised the salutatorian and valedictorian by hand delivering the prestigious news straight to their doorsteps.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Students at the top of their class get special surprise celebration instantly.





Tweets about this

CDMI_Tweets

CuriousDidMeIn RT @MaryKarberg: A professor being an asshole isnt a quirky personality you should put up with it means they’re an asshole who have their h… 2 minutes ago

mchughdavid41

McHugh David RT @LPNews1898: (Free content) Students in the Holden High Class of 2020 wrapped up their high school lives with a graduation ceremony on T… 3 minutes ago

ckroberts71

Christina Roberts RT @jenradcliffe: Twice in the last week, I have had to tell *college* students to put periods at the end of their sentences. (IN A JOURNAL… 3 minutes ago

LPNews1898

LivingstonParishNews (Free content) Students in the Holden High Class of 2020 wrapped up their high school lives with a graduation cerem… https://t.co/AnkgoypGsj 3 minutes ago

sarahjungart

Sarah Jung @gantpants @abellehayford @mica I remember signing up for Warren Lin's class and on the first day he told everyone… https://t.co/q6jHDz1vqZ 6 minutes ago

food4kidsniag

Food4Kids Niagara Big thanks to @mrssbookworms from @carletonschool. She isn't able to give her students a year end gift, so she mad… https://t.co/POHaelQ1mk 6 minutes ago

ventoreosi

syd♡ students for trump aka the same bitches who don’t go to class and get wasted instead or get a polisci degree just t… https://t.co/BriA3yhEjM 10 minutes ago

MikeBowden33

Mike Bowden @edutopia Before all this I used to write a letter to each of my kids every Monday. Just a quick, positive note, wh… https://t.co/B4STFiFhXX 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Principal, teachers and staff surprise seniors with special gifts [Video]

Principal, teachers and staff surprise seniors with special gifts

Seniors may not be in class to mark the end of their high school years, but Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, is making sure they celebrate! The school’s principal, teachers, and..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:12Published
West Harrison High honors top students in the Class of 2020 [Video]

West Harrison High honors top students in the Class of 2020

The school year may not have ended as planned, but Harrison County High School leaders crafted a plan to give the top students in the class of 2020 a super surprise.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance during John Krasinski's virtual graduation [Video]

Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance during John Krasinski's virtual graduation

Oprah Winfrey stopped by John Krasinski's popular web series Some Good News while was hosting a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020 on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published