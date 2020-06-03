Plane skywrites smiley face over England
An unidentified plane drew a smiley face in the air over Bristol, England.
The smirking icon, which was followed by a heart, was a small boost for residents in lockdown.
Across the UK, there have been 39,369 deaths from COVID-19.
Plane pilot draws large smiley face in the sky above UK cityAn unidentified plane pilot drew a large smiley face in the sky above Bristol, west England giving the residents a small boost.
The filmer told Newsflare: "The incredible sky art could be seen for..