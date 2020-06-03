Global  

Plane skywrites smiley face over England

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Plane skywrites smiley face over England

Plane skywrites smiley face over England

An unidentified plane drew a smiley face in the air over Bristol, England.

The smirking icon, which was followed by a heart, was a small boost for residents in lockdown.

Across the UK, there have been 39,369 deaths from COVID-19.

