Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not
Take Place in North Carolina On Tuesday, Trump announced that
Charlotte, North Carolina, would no longer
be hosting the 2020 Republican
National Convention (RNC).
The president said Republicans have been
“forced to seek another state” due to North Carolina’s
continued precautions against COVID-19.
Donald Trump, via statement Trump then chastised Governor
Roy Cooper for costing the state
“hundreds of millions of dollars.” Donald Trump, via statement Trump’s outrage is in response to
Cooper’s statement that there is
no “guarantee” the full-scale convention
would be able to go ahead in North Carolina.
Cooper sited uncertainty over
“the status of COVID-19” in August,
saying he was not willing to
“risk the health and safety” of his citizens.
Governor Roy
Cooper, via NBC News