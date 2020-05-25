Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina

Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina On Tuesday, Trump announced that Charlotte, North Carolina, would no longer be hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

The president said Republicans have been “forced to seek another state” due to North Carolina’s continued precautions against COVID-19.

Donald Trump, via statement Trump then chastised Governor Roy Cooper for costing the state “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Donald Trump, via statement Trump’s outrage is in response to Cooper’s statement that there is no “guarantee” the full-scale convention would be able to go ahead in North Carolina.

Cooper sited uncertainty over “the status of COVID-19” in August, saying he was not willing to “risk the health and safety” of his citizens.

Governor Roy Cooper, via NBC News