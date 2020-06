White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended how protesters were cleared to make way for President Donald Trump's Monday appearance at St.

McEnany said police used "appropriate" force to clear the park of protesters ahead of Trump's visit to St.

John's Church, during which he held up a Bible.

"Through all of time, we've seen presidents and leaders across the world who have had leadership moments," McEnany said, likening Trump's Monday photo opportunity to Winston Churchill inspecting bombing damage during World War Two.