AMC Theatres has 'substantial doubt' it can remain in business

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s
AMC Theatres says it might not be able to come back from pandemic closures.

The world's largest movie theatre chain said in a regulatory fling today that it has "substantial doubt" it could remain in business.

