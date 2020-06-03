AMC Theatres has 'substantial doubt' it can remain in business
AMC Theatres says it might not be able to come back from pandemic closures.
The world's largest movie theatre chain said in a regulatory fling today that it has "substantial doubt" it could remain in business.
