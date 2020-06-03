Michael Che Responds to Revival of Black Lives Matter Stand-Up Bit | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:35s - Published 47 minutes ago Michael Che Responds to Revival of Black Lives Matter Stand-Up Bit | THR News Michael Che responded to a stand-up bit that recently resurfaced on social media when he visited 'Late Night' on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Long Island Protesters Demand Justice For George Floyd



Demonstrators in Hempstead Village on Wednesday told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan their protests are necessary to fight systemic racism and promote unity. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:24 Published 3 minutes ago New Rochelle Police Keep Respectful Distance From Peaceful Protesters



CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports New Rochelle Police have been keeping an eye on the demonstrators from a distance, in an effort to respect the peace while watching for potential signs of trouble. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:22 Published 3 minutes ago