BREAKING NEWS: All 4 officers chargedi n George Floyd's death

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
All 4 former officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd are facing arrests.

They have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

PROSECUTORS HAVE ALSO UPGRADED THE CHARGE AGAINST NOW FIRED POLICE OFFICER--- DEREK CHAUVIN--- TO SECOND-DEGREE MURDER. THE THREE OTHER OFFICERS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH AIDING AND ABETTING MURDER. THEY WERE FIRED--BUT WERE NOT CHARGED INITALLY.



