Phase 2 of Maryland's recovery plan begins Friday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Phase 2 of Maryland's recovery plan begins Friday
Phase 2 of Maryland's recovery plan begins Friday
HOGAN AND HE HAD A LOT TO SAYFROM THE PEACEFUL PROTESTS INBALTIMORE CALLING FOR JUSTICEFOR GEORGE FLOYD AND HE TALKEDABOUT MOVING THE STATE IN TOPHASE TWO OF THE RECOVERYPLAN.

WMAR 2 NEWS DAVE DETLINGWAS THERE AND JOINS US NOWFROM ANNAPOLIS.Gov.

Larry Hogan announcedthat Maryland will enter Stage2 of reopening on Friday.Effective on Friday, June 5,at 5pm Maryland will belifting the order requiringthe closure of no━ essentialbusinesses.

Since announcingStage One, the state hascontinued to see downwardtrends.

Statewide positivityrate has dropped to 9.5 percentand hospitalizations are atits lowest level in 50 days.ICU beds are also at itslowest level since April 17.Recent Stories fromwmar2news.com“All of thesemetrics allow us to now safelybegin Stage Two of our Roadmapto Recovery and take moresteps that are critical forgetting our economy back ontrack, and to gettingMarylanders back to work,"said Hogan.

Nail salons,tanning salons, massage/tattooparlors may reopen at 50%capacity, by appointment only,and with strict safetyprotocols.

Starting Monday,June 8, state government willalso begin returning to morenormal operations.

MVA andother custome━facing agencieswill begin phased reopening.Hogan stated that if theycontinue to see encouragingtrends, the next step is,likely coinciding with end ofthe school year, will be toconsider reopening someadditional outdoor amusement,fitness, sporting, and othersummertime activities.

As withStage One, Stage Two will bebased on a flexible,communit━based approach, withlocal jurisdictions makingdecisions regarding the timingof reopenings.

All 24jurisdictions are now in StageOne.

Hogan continues tocaution Marylanders to remainvigilant, stay home as much aspossible, continue to teleworkwhenever possible, continuepracticing physicaldistancing, and avoid crowdsor large gatherings.

Hoganalso addressed the electionprocess for the primaryelection in Maryland onTuesday.

In response to“significant failures” Gov.Hogan is calling on the StateBoard of Elections to preparea full report by July 3.

Herequests that the GeneralAssembly begin oversighthearings into what went wrong.Hogan also addressed themurder of George Floyd and theprotest taking place inBaltimore.

He stated this“hasserved as yet another reminderthat we still have a long wayto go to live up to ournationsaid he's "incredibly proudthat during this difficulttime, the people of BaltimoreCity have set an example forthe rest of America”BREAKING THIS AFTERNOON...EL



