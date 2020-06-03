Minister Mum On Tax Hikes To Pay For COVID-19 Relief Programs Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:37s - Published 19 minutes ago Minister Mum On Tax Hikes To Pay For COVID-19 Relief Programs Minister Mary Ng would only promise transparency about government spending when asked about tax hikes to pay for pandemic relief measures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this ResearchPool Natixis - AY PEPPito: Economy France : 11% contraction of 2020 GDP now anticipated by government (vs. 8% previously… https://t.co/pHSeYgsE7t 2 hours ago Elizabeth For TRUMP! RT @GroverNorquist: Let's not be stupider than France. France is vowing to not repeat history: no tax increases this time, Finance Minist… 2 hours ago CGTN Africa "The crackdown will target one shop after another and traders who are found for hiking price of sugar will face the… https://t.co/E5sKzPHMs6 3 hours ago Grover Norquist Let's not be stupider than France. France is vowing to not repeat history: no tax increases this time, Finance Mi… https://t.co/W6djyhNV3Y 3 hours ago Doordarshan Kisan Huge Relief For Farmers as Centre Hikes MSP For 14 Kharif Crops by 50- 83% | Mandi Khabar Union Agriculture Ministe… https://t.co/fpcuqzUSpf 1 day ago J Vent @AdvT_Makhubela @NathiMthethwaSA Minister, if people can worship in groups of 50, go for hikes, visit game farms th… https://t.co/GWiAsV3Cqc 2 days ago Sikandar Ali Union Minister Sri @dpradhanbjp Welcomes @narendramodi Govt Decision Of hikes paddy MSP to 1868 per quintal !… https://t.co/IvlI9Fuhnz 2 days ago bikramjenabikram RT @otvnews: Union Cabinet hikes paddy MSP to 1868 per quintal: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar 2 days ago