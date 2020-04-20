Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Do Foreigners In Canada Qualify For Some COVID-19 Relief Programs?

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Why Do Foreigners In Canada Qualify For Some COVID-19 Relief Programs?

Why Do Foreigners In Canada Qualify For Some COVID-19 Relief Programs?

Minister Carla Qualtrough explains why non-Canadians, like foreign students studying in Canada, are eligible for COVID-19 relief money.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Kurtforever2

Susan PencapChew Why Do Foreigners In Canada Qualify For Some COVID-19 Relief Programs? https://t.co/xrB9ixGuVs 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Minister Mum On Tax Hikes To Pay For COVID-19 Relief Programs [Video]

Minister Mum On Tax Hikes To Pay For COVID-19 Relief Programs

Minister Mary Ng would only promise transparency about government spending when asked about tax hikes to pay for pandemic relief measures.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:37Published
What Relief Program Can Small Business Owners Use Other Than CEBA? [Video]

What Relief Program Can Small Business Owners Use Other Than CEBA?

Minister Of Small Business Mary Ng outlines relief options for small business owners if they don’t qualify for the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:44Published
Dallas Smith Talks New Song 'Like A Man' [Video]

Dallas Smith Talks New Song 'Like A Man'

Dallas Smith tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey about his new song "Like A Man" ahead of his performance on "Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD", ET Canada's week-long concert series in support..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:06Published