Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update

For Pro, Education, and Enterprise users of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, there used to be some perks. One benefit Home users didn't have was the ability to postpone major updates for up to a year. But now, Gizmodo reports Microsoft has quietly dropped the feature. Now, the optional delay has been shortened to 35 days, which is what Home users have. According to Microsoft, this change is intentional, and was made to 'prevent confusion.
Google is working on several new features including background blur, low-light mode and background replacement images for its video calling application Meet. Alike rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet users will be able to either choose their own image or pick from several default options. Google confirmed to The Verge that in addition to background blur and background replacement images, real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants will be rolled out to the consumer version of Meet. Google integrated Meet into Gmail last month, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last." The decision by the tech giant might bring disappointment for people seeking affordable Google smartphones. After the discontinuation of the Pixel 3A, the only mobile phone that the company now sells in its store is Pixel 4 which is its flagship phone released in October last year.
Facebook is currently testing a dark mode for its mobile application after launching it on the desktop interface. According to The Verge, a very small percentage of people across the globe will be able to use the new mobile version of the feature. The dark mode has been introduced to cut down on the glare and provide a low-light gadget using time to the users. The feature comes to Facebook months after other applications like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp introduced it.
Social media giant Facebook will update its advertising policy to restrict hateful content and explicitly ban ads that encourage racial divisions. Specifically, the new policy will "prohibit claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others." The policy will also restrict ads that express contempt for immigrants or refugees, The Verge reported. Notably, the new restrictions apply only to advertisements and will not affect posts without paid promotion. "Facebook stands for giving people a voice, and that especially means people who have previously not had as much voice, or as much power to share their own experiences. It's really important that we make sure our platforms live up to these principles," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a company town hall while announcing the changes. The restrictions are part of a suite of changes Facebook is making in advance of the 2020 US elections.
Facebook has come up with a new feature, globally, that will warn users before they share an article that is over 90 days old. Reported by The Verge, the new feature which was announced in a blog post, was designed with an intention to make the content shared on the platform more "timely and credible." However, the user still has the option of continuing to share the content even after seeing the notification. The feature was developed in response to concerns that old news articles can sometimes be shared as though they're current news, which Facebook says "can misconstrue the state of current events," reported The Verge.
There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they say black people at Pinterest feel alienated, and the toxic culture 'eats away at your soul.
Twenty advocacy groups from the United States, Europe, Latin America and elsewhere signed a statement on Wednesday, urging regulators to be wary of Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker company Fitbit Inc. Ciara Lee reports