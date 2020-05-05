Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update

Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update

The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update.

According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but Windows users had to specifically download it.

As per a Microsoft support article, the browser is now available on Windows Update, meaning it will soon arrive on the more than 1 billion Windows 10 devices in use.

It appears that the new browser 'Edge' will be automatically installed through Windows Update on Windows 10 version 1803 and higher.

That covers the vast majority of versions of Windows 10 that are currently supported, meaning it should start showing up in Windows Update for everyone soon.

This feature is a gradual rollout, so you might not see it immediately on Windows Update just yet.

In recent months, Microsoft has gradually been improving Edge - including the ability to sync extensions.

Unfortunately, history and tab sync is still not supported, but Microsoft has promised to enable this in the summer.

With Edge, Microsoft is also planning to bring vertical tabs, a new sidebar search feature, and Pinterest integration to Edge in the coming months.

Microsoft has also been working with Google to improve spellchecker and scrolling support and is also working on improving Progressive Web Apps (PWA) support in Edge.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Windows Update Windows Update Software update distribution service for Microsoft Windows


Microsoft Edge Microsoft Edge Web browser by Microsoft first released in 2015


Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills

 In response to the global economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft Corp has announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more..
WorldNews

Microsoft to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram: Report

 San Francisco, June 30 (IANS) Microsoft which spent more than $115 million...
WorldNews
Microsoft Takes Away One Of The Few Remaining Loopholes Offered To Windows 10 Users [Video]

Microsoft Takes Away One Of The Few Remaining Loopholes Offered To Windows 10 Users

For Pro, Education, and Enterprise users of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, there used to be some perks. One benefit Home users didn't have was the ability to postpone major updates for up to a year. But now, Gizmodo reports Microsoft has quietly dropped the feature. Now, the optional delay has been shortened to 35 days, which is what Home users have. According to Microsoft, this change is intentional, and was made to 'prevent confusion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Google to add background blur, low-light mode to Meet video calls [Video]

Google to add background blur, low-light mode to Meet video calls

Google is working on several new features including background blur, low-light mode and background replacement images for its video calling application Meet. Alike rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet users will be able to either choose their own image or pick from several default options. Google confirmed to The Verge that in addition to background blur and background replacement images, real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants will be rolled out to the consumer version of Meet. Google integrated Meet into Gmail last month, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Microsoft to permanently close all retail stores

 San Francisco: Microsoft said Friday it will close all of its stores and move its retail operations online, keeping just four locations and transforming them..
WorldNews

The Verge The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones [Video]

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last." The decision by the tech giant might bring disappointment for people seeking affordable Google smartphones. After the discontinuation of the Pixel 3A, the only mobile phone that the company now sells in its store is Pixel 4 which is its flagship phone released in October last year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application [Video]

Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application

Facebook is currently testing a dark mode for its mobile application after launching it on the desktop interface. According to The Verge, a very small percentage of people across the globe will be able to use the new mobile version of the feature. The dark mode has been introduced to cut down on the glare and provide a low-light gadget using time to the users. The feature comes to Facebook months after other applications like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp introduced it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Facebook to ban ads encouraging racial divisions, religious affiliation [Video]

Facebook to ban ads encouraging racial divisions, religious affiliation

Social media giant Facebook will update its advertising policy to restrict hateful content and explicitly ban ads that encourage racial divisions. Specifically, the new policy will "prohibit claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others." The policy will also restrict ads that express contempt for immigrants or refugees, The Verge reported. Notably, the new restrictions apply only to advertisements and will not affect posts without paid promotion. "Facebook stands for giving people a voice, and that especially means people who have previously not had as much voice, or as much power to share their own experiences. It's really important that we make sure our platforms live up to these principles," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a company town hall while announcing the changes. The restrictions are part of a suite of changes Facebook is making in advance of the 2020 US elections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Facebook's new feature will warn users before they share old news articles [Video]

Facebook's new feature will warn users before they share old news articles

Facebook has come up with a new feature, globally, that will warn users before they share an article that is over 90 days old. Reported by The Verge, the new feature which was announced in a blog post, was designed with an intention to make the content shared on the platform more "timely and credible." However, the user still has the option of continuing to share the content even after seeing the notification. The feature was developed in response to concerns that old news articles can sometimes be shared as though they're current news, which Facebook says "can misconstrue the state of current events," reported The Verge.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Chromium (web browser) Chromium (web browser) Free and open-source cross-platform web browser


Pinterest Pinterest American photo sharing and publishing website

Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work [Video]

Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work

There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they say black people at Pinterest feel alienated, and the toxic culture 'eats away at your soul.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Google Google American technology company

Groups warn against Google's purchase of Fitbit [Video]

Groups warn against Google's purchase of Fitbit

Twenty advocacy groups from the United States, Europe, Latin America and elsewhere signed a statement on Wednesday, urging regulators to be wary of Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker company Fitbit Inc. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Black Voices also Matter

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon That we are proceeding rapidly into an authoritarian reality is hardly a news item: it is impossible not to identify..
WorldNews
Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default [Video]

Google Photos Won't Back up Social Media Folders by Default

Google Photos will no longer back up images and videos saved from folders created by social media apps.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft’s new Edge browser now rolling out via Windows Update

Microsoft’s new Edge browser now rolling out via Windows Update Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •ExtremeTechbetanewsengadgetPC World9to5Google


Google recommends Chrome when users sign in to Gmail from the new Microsoft Edge

Google’s Chrome browser has a dominant share on desktop computers, but competition is always out...
9to5Google - Published

Windows 7 Is Getting Another Software Update: Edge Chromium

a new software update is the last thing Windows 7 users can imagine, nonetheless, they are getting...
Fossbytes - Published



Tweets about this

TechlatestDotIn

Tech Latest Microsoft Rolls Out its New Edge browser for Windows 7 and 8.1 Users https://t.co/soJ40UbMWr #internet #news 10 hours ago

saqib_abro

Saqib Abro RT @BOLNewsOfficial: Microsoft Rolls Out New Edge Browser For Windows 8.1 & 7 https://t.co/NRlU6xW7Td https://t.co/bHVNB1zTn5 20 hours ago

BOLNewsOfficial

BOL NEWS Microsoft Rolls Out New Edge Browser For Windows 8.1 & 7 https://t.co/NRlU6xW7Td https://t.co/bHVNB1zTn5 2 days ago

GRComputers

G & R Computers Microsoft rolls out new Edge to Windows 7 via Windows Update - Starting on June 17th, 2020, Microsoft has begun to… https://t.co/rAb3QnX3lJ 2 days ago

Bizcat1

Bizcat Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update | Engadget https://t.co/yc7YwOZaLp 1 week ago

ACUTEC_UK

ACUTEC Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser rolls out through Windows Update https://t.co/1bMEPQaHsn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App [Video]

Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App

Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Although the Xbox Console Companion service has been out for a while now, it seems the team is finally working on a new edition to bring it closer to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed [Video]

Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed

Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published