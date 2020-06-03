Feds Not Overly Concerned About Emergency Relief Fraud
Minister Carla Qualtrough said she's confident people who applied for pandemic programs they don't qualify for will be identified and the government will get their money back.
JR FC 🏆⚽ RT @mindingottawa: Q: “The feds weren’t overly concerned about #CERB cheaters now you could go to jail. What happened?
A: Arithmetic. Parl… 1 week ago
Blacklock's Reporter Q: “The feds weren’t overly concerned about #CERB cheaters now you could go to jail. What happened?
A: Arithmetic.… https://t.co/LTqISczUl5 1 week ago