Snap removes Trump account from curated promotional section

Snap said it would no longer promote U.S. President Donald Trump's account in Snapchat's Discover section, saying his inflammatory comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content.

U.S. President Donald Trump's account will no longer be promoted on Snapchat.

Parent company Snap announced the decision Wednesday, saying the president's inflammatory comments over the Minneapolis protest - made on another platform last week - made his account ineligible for the curated section of their app.

In a statement, the company said "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover." Snap said its decision to pull the president's content from the Discover tab was made over the weekend, becoming the latest social media company to take a stance against the president - after he shared a message on Twitter and Facebook, saying "when the looting starts, the shooting starts.

He was referring to protests that have gripped the nation over the death of George Floyd.

Twitter placed a warning label on the tweet, saying it violated its rules on glorifying violence.

Though Facebook has taken no action, triggering an employee backlash against CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This week - a group of employees at the company took part in a virtual walkout to protest Zuckerberg's decision not to challenge the posts.



