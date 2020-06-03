Global  

Three more officers charged over Floyd death

Three more officers charged over Floyd death

Three more officers charged over Floyd death

Three police officers have been charged with 'aiding and abetting murder' as Derek Chauvin's murder charge was upgraded.

Three more officers to be charged over George Floyd’s death – report

Prosecutors plan to charge a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George...
Minnesota raises charge against fired officer in George Floyd case, charges three others

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will increase the charge against a fired Minneapolis police...
Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students [Video]

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African..

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the three other officers involved are also being charged.

