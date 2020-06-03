Three more officers charged over Floyd death
Three police officers have been charged with 'aiding and abetting murder' as Derek Chauvin's murder charge was upgraded.
Misha Meier 🌊🌊🌊🐾🐾🐾 It was about time that the three complicit officers were charged as well. Maybe the demonstrations will take notice and be more peaceful. 1 minute ago
Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college studentsSix Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African..
