Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Florida National Guard Troops Headed To D.C.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Florida National Guard Troops Headed To D.C.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Florida National Guard Troops Headed To D.C.

The governor said 500 members of the Florida National Guard were en route to Washington, D.C to assist during the police-brutality protests that have gripped the nation's capital.

