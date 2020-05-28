Global  

Long Island Protesters Demand Justice For George Floyd

Long Island Protesters Demand Justice For George Floyd

Long Island Protesters Demand Justice For George Floyd

Demonstrators in Hempstead Village on Wednesday told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan their protests are necessary to fight systemic racism and promote unity.

