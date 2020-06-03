Most Americans Sympathize
With Current Protests, Poll Finds Just over 1,000 people participated
in a recent online survey
from Reuters/Ipsos.
Results show that 64 percent
have sympathy for protesters,
while 27 percent do not.
More than half of those in rural areas,
where most protests have not taken place,
say they support the demonstrations.
The poll was also bad news for President Trump,
with over 55 percent saying he is
not doing a good job responding to the unrest.
Just 67 percent of Republicans
approve of Trump's actions.
47 percent of voters are
leaning towards supporting
Joe Biden in November.
The poll adds that Americans are
divided on how authorities have
handled the situations.
47 percent do not think police
have been effective, while
43 percent say they have.
Daytime demonstrations have mostly
had no conflict, but several violent
encounters have arisen at night.
Most Democrats and Republicans
condemn looting, saying it hurts the message
non-violent protesters are trying to send.
The majority of both parties
are also in favor of
peaceful demonstrations.