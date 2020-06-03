What's next after Vincennes protests

Folks in vincennes are also speaking out against police violence.

Last night... hundreds of protestors gathered downtown.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us where things go from here.

Gar} "vincennes police chief robert dunham says he is happy with how protests went tuesday night.

For dunham and those protestors, they now look towards the future."

Dunham was one of a number of community leaders who spoke during the protest.

He believes protestors were happy with how his officers handled the event.

On the department's facebook page officers can be seen embracing protestors.

Another speaker was steven boorsma.

Boorsma is an ordanied pastor for the united church of christ.

A day before the protest... boorsma says he supported a handful of protestors on 6th street in vincennes.

He says he remembers vividly the chicago riots of 1968.

Boorsma says he attended yesterday to show his solidarity with his brothers and sisters across the country.

"we should not be color blind because we should celebrate who people are.

Just as much as we appreciate who we are.

So it's gospel justice.

You know we can be better.

We can do better.

We can be who we are supposed to be and none of it threatens who we are."

organizers say they are working with the vincennes police department to organize another protest.

In vincennes gary brian news 10.

In vincennes gary brian news 10."

