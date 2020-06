Marshall pool to stay closed for 2020 Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 hour ago Marshall pool to stay closed for 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Social distancing. A local pool will not open for the summer. The "marshall, illinois community pool" will stay closed for the season. Leaders say the decision is due to state regulations and insurance guideline. Don't worry if you already have a 20-20 season pass. You can get a







Tweets about this