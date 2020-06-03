Georgia clubs, bars open doors, with requirements

But with the coronavirus still around business may look a little different.

Clubs and bars in Georgia can now open their doors.

Echoing across the other three officers involved in the incident ... are charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Clubs and bars in georgia can now open their doors.

But with coronavirus still around, business may look a little different.

41nbc jatrissa wooten explains.

:20-:23 "standup: on 2nd street where a handful of bars are set to reopen, one macon bar owner says business has been steady but nothing close to before the pandemic" sot: cesare mammarella: owner bearfoot tavern "" gov.

Brian kemp has given 39 safety requirements for all bars and nightclubs to follo?in order to reopen.

"its been challenging.

It's kind of a different business model so to speak right now" some of the new rules limit capacity to 25 people, or only serving drinks within a designated area.

Barefoot tavern owner, cesare mammarella, says capacity for his business is 65.

However, he condensed the food menu by 15 percent, and also condensed the staff.

"people came back on a voluntarily basis" like bearfoot tavern, some bars opened as early as april.

While other bars and pubs like daiquiri_ will open wednesday evening.

According to mammarell?

Barefoot tavern will have shorter hours and open twice a day.

"1130 to 230 for lunch and then we shut down until 5 o clock" in between times the owner says they are concisely cleaning and disinfecting.

"we are spending more money on cleaning products than lettuce and tomatoes which is crazy" but mammarella says he doesn't mind as long as his customers c1 3 b13