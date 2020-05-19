Attorneys offer legal help to protesters

As protesters begin to arrive at big spring park....some local attorney's are offering them legal protection tonight.

The naacp is of course hoping things remain peaceful tonight....and local attorneys i spoke with today are hoping the same thing.

But if protesters are arrested while protesting tonight attorneys here are ready to help legally protect them.

Russell crumbley, attorney: "we're really the first line of defense against those who would violate our constitutional rights."

Russell crumbley is an attorney at crumbley blackwell and associates in southwest huntsville.

His law firm is providing free consultations to protesters if they get arrested while peacefully protesting.

He says it's important everyone know their rights russell crumbley, attorney: "right in the constitution they made this number one.

They made it number one because our rights to exercise our speech and share our thoughts are not and should not be dependent on everybody's agreeing on what they have to say."

He says even though people have the legal right to protest.....there are still limits and rules.

Russell crumbley, attorney: "the right to protest doesn't give you the right to go into another property for example.

Doesn't give you the right to go onto property that you don't have the right to go on.

Doesn't give you the right to throw rocks.

Doesn't give you the right to throw punches.

Doesn't give you the right to steal property or destroy property."

He says legally-- protesters must listen to officers if they are told not to cross certain barriers and they should not bring any weapons to the protest.

He says even following all the rules can still get someone in trouble russell crumbley, attorney: "even if you don't do anything wrong, and if you get arrested because you are beside the wrong person, your life just became disrupted."

He says there are ways to try to legally protect yourself.

Russell crumbley, attorney: "take at least one other person and have your phones charged so that you can video if necessary, and video the whole event that is important.

I can tell you as a defense lawyer we're always looking for well what did we not see.

The camera in your cell phone may be your absolute best friend there, but you can't video everything.

If you got two or three friends with you you probably can get everything videod."

I asked crumbley is they'll be offering more free legal services to protesters and he told me it's a conversation that will be had if a whole bunch of protesters are arrested.

The cochran law firm in downtown huntsville is offering free legal services to peaceful protesters who have been arrested.

