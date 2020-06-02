Obama Speaks On Protests & George Floyd
Former President Barack Obama speaks on the police killing of George Floyd and the anti-racism protests that have since gripped the nation.
Obama: Vote or protest? It's not 'either or'Addressing a panel from his My Brother's Keeper movement in the wake of George Floyd's death, former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said that voting and protest can "make people in power..
Former President Obama writes an essayFormer President Obama writes an essay, says protests can be used to bring about change.